NTPC pays final dividend of ₹2,908.99 cr. for 2022-23

State-owned power giant NTPC on Tuesday announced payment of ₹2,908.99 crore final dividend for 2022-23.
“This final dividend payment of ₹2,908.99 crore constitutes 30% of the paid-up equity share capital of NTPC Ltd.,” the company said in a statement.
According to the statement, the total dividend disbursed for FY2022-23 stands at an impressive ₹7,030.08 crore, being 41% of the profit after tax (PAT).
This marks the 30th consecutive year in which the company has distributed dividends, underscoring its dedication to providing consistent returns to its investors, it added.
