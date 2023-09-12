ADVERTISEMENT

NTPC pays final dividend of ₹2,908.99 cr. for 2022-23

September 12, 2023 07:38 pm | Updated 07:38 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI

State-owned power giant NTPC on Tuesday announced payment of ₹2,908.99 crore final dividend for 2022-23.

“This final dividend payment of ₹2,908.99 crore constitutes 30% of the paid-up equity share capital of NTPC Ltd.,” the company said in a statement.

According to the statement, the total dividend disbursed for FY2022-23 stands at an impressive ₹7,030.08 crore, being 41% of the profit after tax (PAT).

This marks the 30th consecutive year in which the company has distributed dividends, underscoring its dedication to providing consistent returns to its investors, it added.

