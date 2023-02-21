ADVERTISEMENT

NTPC Green Energy to raise up to ₹9,000-cr. term loan

February 21, 2023 08:12 pm | Updated 08:12 pm IST - New Delhi

The bid document showed that NGEL intends to raise fresh debt and repay outstanding liability of ₹8,200 crore towards NTPC by March 31, 2023 along with applicable interest cost

PTI

NTPC arm NTPC Green Energy Ltd. (NGEL) has invited bids for rupee denominated term loan of up to ₹9,000 crore.

The bid document showed that NGEL intends to raise fresh debt and repay outstanding liability of ₹8,200 crore towards NTPC by March 31, 2023 along with applicable interest cost.

Also, additional funds to the tune of ₹800 crore would be required for additional debt liability and for balance capex payments of projects which are yet to achieve full commercial operations, it stated.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Thus, NGEL has invited offer for rupee term loan of up to ₹9,000 crore, it said.

The minimum amount of loan offered by banks/FIs (financial institutions) shall be ₹1,000 crore and in multiples of ₹500 crore thereafter, it stated.

The last date for submission of bids is March 6, 2023.

NTPC had incorporated NGEL in April 2022 for consolidating its renewable energy businesses and aggressively pursue its green/ sustainable energy venture.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US