NTPC Green Energy to raise up to ₹9,000-cr. term loan

February 21, 2023 08:12 pm | Updated 08:12 pm IST - New Delhi

NTPC arm NTPC Green Energy Ltd. (NGEL) has invited bids for rupee denominated term loan of up to ₹9,000 crore.

The bid document showed that NGEL intends to raise fresh debt and repay outstanding liability of ₹8,200 crore towards NTPC by March 31, 2023 along with applicable interest cost.

Also, additional funds to the tune of ₹800 crore would be required for additional debt liability and for balance capex payments of projects which are yet to achieve full commercial operations, it stated.

Thus, NGEL has invited offer for rupee term loan of up to ₹9,000 crore, it said.

The minimum amount of loan offered by banks/FIs (financial institutions) shall be ₹1,000 crore and in multiples of ₹500 crore thereafter, it stated.

The last date for submission of bids is March 6, 2023.

NTPC had incorporated NGEL in April 2022 for consolidating its renewable energy businesses and aggressively pursue its green/ sustainable energy venture.