NTPC board okays ₹11,843-crore investment for 1,320 MW Talcher power project Stage-III

PTI New Delhi
August 26, 2022 20:02 IST

The board of state-run power giant NTPC has approved an investment of ₹11,843.75 crore for 1,320 MW Talcher Thermal Power Project, Stage-III.

"Board of Directors of the Company has accorded investment approval for Talcher Thermal Power Project, Stage-III (2x660 MW) at an appraised current estimated cost of ₹11,843.75 crore," a BSE filing said.

