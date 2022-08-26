Business

NTPC board okays ₹11,843-crore investment for 1,320 MW Talcher power project Stage-III

The board of state-run power giant NTPC has approved an investment of ₹11,843.75 crore for 1,320 MW Talcher Thermal Power Project, Stage-III.

"Board of Directors of the Company has accorded investment approval for Talcher Thermal Power Project, Stage-III (2x660 MW) at an appraised current estimated cost of ₹11,843.75 crore," a BSE filing said.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 26, 2022 8:06:20 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/business/ntpc-board-okays-11843-crore-investment-for-1320-mw-talcher-power-project-stage-iii/article65815113.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY