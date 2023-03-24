NSE to roll back 6% increase in transaction charges

March 24, 2023 11:10 pm | Updated 11:10 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Board of Directors of the National Stock Exchange Ltd (NSE) has decided to roll back the 6% increase in transaction charges in the cash equities market segment and the equity derivatives segment, with effect from April 1, 2023.

The charges were earlier increased by 6% from January 1, 2021, partly to augment the NSE Investor Protection Fund Trust (NSE IPFT) corpus for certain market exigencies due to broker defaults at that point in time, NSE said in a statement.

“Further with objective to systematically augment the corpus of NSE IPFT, it was also decided to recalibrate the contribution to NSE IPFT from ₹0.01 per crore to ₹10 per crore in cash equities market segment & equity futures and ₹0.01 per crore to ₹50 per crore in equity options,” the statement added.

This reduction in transaction charges, partially offset by the recalibration of contribution to NSE IPFT, will lead to an effective reduction in the impact of overall transaction charges of around 4%, NSE said.

