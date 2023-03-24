ADVERTISEMENT

NSE to roll back 6% increase in transaction charges

March 24, 2023 11:10 pm | Updated 11:10 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Board of Directors of the National Stock Exchange Ltd (NSE) has decided to roll back the 6% increase in transaction charges in the cash equities market segment and the equity derivatives segment, with effect from April 1, 2023.

The charges were earlier increased by 6% from January 1, 2021, partly to augment the NSE Investor Protection Fund Trust (NSE IPFT) corpus for certain market exigencies due to broker defaults at that point in time, NSE said in a statement.

“Further with objective to systematically augment the corpus of NSE IPFT, it was also decided to recalibrate the contribution to NSE IPFT from ₹0.01 per crore to ₹10 per crore in cash equities market segment & equity futures and ₹0.01 per crore to ₹50 per crore in equity options,” the statement added.

This reduction in transaction charges, partially offset by the recalibration of contribution to NSE IPFT, will lead to an effective reduction in the impact of overall transaction charges of around 4%, NSE said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US