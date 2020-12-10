NSE to offer derivatives on the Nifty Financial Services Index

National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) has received approval from Securities Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to introduce derivatives on the Nifty Financial Services Index in the futures & options segment of the exchange from January 11, 2021.

Currently, NSE offers index derivatives on only two equity indices – Nifty 50 Index and the Nifty Bank Index.

The financial services sector assumes significance as the sector accounts for 33.5% of the Nifty 500 index. The Nifty Financial Services Index comprises 20 stocks and is designed to reflect the behaviour and performance of the Indian financial market which includes banks, financial institutions, housing finance, insurance companies and other financial services companies.

The exchange will offer futures and options in seven serial weekly excluding the monthly expiry and three serial monthly contracts. This is the first time that the exchange will make available weekly futures for the stock index derivatives. The derivatives are cash settled with expiry day being the last Thursday of the expiry month for the monthly contracts and Thursday of the expiring week for weekly expiry contracts. The option contracts are European styled Call Option (CE) and Put Option (PE) with strike scheme of 30-1-30 and strike interval of 100.