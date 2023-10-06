HamberMenu
  1. Food
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Food
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

NSE to launch options contracts on WTI Crude Oil, Natural Gas futures

October 06, 2023 07:53 pm | Updated 07:53 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Friday said it will launch options on NYMEX WTI Crude Oil and Natural Gas futures contracts in its commodity derivatives segment from October 9.

“The exchange has received approval from SEBI (Securities and Exchange Board of India) for launching options contracts on underlying WTI Crude Oil and Natural Gas Futures. The contracts would be available for trading from October 9,” NSE said in a circular.

On September 26, the exchange announced the launch date as October 16 and now it has been rescheduled to October 9.

The addition of options on futures contracts will further boost NSE’s product offering in the overall commodity segment. These contracts are designed to provide the market participants with a more efficient way to manage their commodity risk, the NSE had stated.

Earlier, the exchange launched rupee denominated futures contracts on underlying NYMEX WTI crude oil and natural gas in its commodity derivatives segment. The NSE witnessed a positive response from market participants in the WTI crude oil and natural gas futures contracts.

More than 100 trading members across regions have transacted in these contracts since the launch.

WTI is the underlying commodity of the New York Mercantile Exchange’s (NYMEX) oil futures contract. Further, crude oil derivatives (Brent and WTI) are the most traded products in the commodity derivative space.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.