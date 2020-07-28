NSE starts trading of T-bills, SDLs in capital markets segment

National Stock Exchange of India Ltd. (NSE), has started trading in T-bills (treasury bills) and SDLs (state development loans) in its capital market segment, the exchange said in a statement.
In line with equity trading, investors can now buy and sell T-bills and SDLs through NSE trading members.
The dated government securities (G-sec) are already offered in the capital markets segment.
T-bills and SDLs are both part of the government securities group and have been widely accepted as a safer investment choice, the NSE said.
T-bills are issued by the Central Government, whereas SDLs are issued by state governments.
T-bills are issued in three maturities — namely 91 days, 182 days and 364 days, whereas SDLs are largely issued in the range of 3-35 years with the majority of issuance taking place in the 10-year maturity segment.
NSE has facilitated subscription of more than ₹240 crore from retail investors in government securities.
In addition to G-sec, now T-bills and SDLs are also offered in the capital markets segment which provide an alternate exit route to these investors who have subscribed through the primary market, it added.
