NSE crosses 20-crore client accounts milestone 

The National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) said it has crossed the milestone of 20 crore client accounts in October 2024.

Among States, Maharashtra leads with the highest number of accounts at 3.6 crore, followed by Uttar Pradesh (2.2 crore), Gujarat (1.8 crore), Rajasthan and West Bengal at 1.2 crore each.

Together, these States account for nearly 50% of total client accounts, while the top 10 States account for approximately three-fourths of the total. Additionally, the unique registered investor base now stands at 10.5 crore, having crossed the 10-crore (100 million) mark on August 8, 2024.

“We have achieved another remarkable milestone in our investor base, with the exchange witnessing an increase of around three crore total accounts in just over eight months following February’s count of almost 17 crore,” said Sriram Krishnan, Chief Business Development Officer, NSE.

“This exceptional growth reflects strong investor confidence in India’s growth story, driven by digital transformation and technological innovation. The widespread adoption of mobile trading applications and increasing investor awareness, supported by the government’s digital initiatives, has effectively democratized market access, particularly benefiting investors from tier 2, 3, and 4 cities,” he said.