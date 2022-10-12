NSDL picks up 5.6% stake in ONDC for ₹10 crore

The Hindu Bureau Mumbai
October 12, 2022 18:58 IST

National Securities Depository Ltd. (NSDL) said it had acquired 5.6% stake in Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) for ₹10 crore under the private placement route.

ONDC is an initiative of the Commerce Ministry to create an open public digital infrastructure. The objective of ONDC is to do what NSDL had done in the securities market, which was to reach out to people at the grassroots level through technology.

“This strategic deal will further strengthen the digital ecosystem to take the digital e-commerce to the people of India,” said Padmaja Chunduru, MD & CEO, NSDL.

NSDL, as a stakeholder, would be of benefit considering their experience in reach and technology, said ONDC MD & CEO T. Koshy.

