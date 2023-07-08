NSDL files papers with SEBI for IPO

July 08, 2023 10:11 pm | Updated 10:11 pm IST - MUMBAI

National Securities Depository Ltd. (NSDL), a SEBI-registered market infrastructure institution offering a wide range of products and services to the financial and securities markets in India, has filed a draft red herring prospectus with the markets regulator for an initial public offering (IPO).

The company plans to raise funds for its selling shareholders through an offer for sale of 5,72,60,001 shares via the IPO.

The offer for sale of equity shares comprises up to 2,22,20,000 shares by IDBI Bank up to 1,80,00,001 shares by the National Stock Exchange of India, up to 56,25,000 shares by Union Bank of India, up to 40,00,000 shares by State Bank of India, up to 40,00,000 shares by HDFC Bank, and up to 34,15,000 shares by administrator of the specified undertaking of the Unit Trust of India.

ADVERTISEMENT

As of March 31, 2023, the company is the largest depository in India in terms of number of issuers, number of active instruments, market share in demat value of settlement volume, and value of assets held under custody, according to a CRISIL report.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.