NRN’s Catamaran gets new chairman, president

Bengaluru

Catamaran, an investment firm, has appointed M.D. Ranganath as chairman. He had been the president of the firm for the last three years.

The firm also appointed Deepak Padaki as its new president. He would be responsible for driving the firm’s investment management strategy in its mission to nurture ideas from entrepreneurs into impactful business outcomes, Catamaran said in a release.

“Ranganath has helped the firm grow faster and emerge stronger as a key player in the market over the last few years,” said N.R. Narayana Murthy, founder and chairman Emeritus. “Catamaran will benefit from Deepak’s experience and leadership as it prepares to scale in this next phase of its journey,” he added.