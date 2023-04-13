NRIs showing rising interest in Indian real estate, says Credent Property Advisory

April 13, 2023 09:20 pm | Updated 09:20 pm IST - MUMBAI

Credent Property Advisory, which enables non-resident Indians (NRIs) to buy property in India, said it had seen increased interest by the NRI community to invest in real estate post COVID.

“The opening of the market, ease of travel and better currency valuation has increased traction in the Indian real estate market. First generation NRIs in more numbers are investing in residential property in Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru and Hyderabad,” said Mandeep Singh, president, Credent Property Advisory.

“They have their sentiments attached to the cities they grew up or worked before leaving to settle abroad,” he said. The NRIs are investing about ₹1.5 crore to ₹2.5 crore in apartments in Pune, Bengaluru and Hyderabad, while the average ticket size is about ₹3 crore to ₹6 crore in Mumbai, Mr. Singh said. “Before COVID, NRIs used to invest in under construction projects but now the preference is for completed projects,” he said.

The firm said last year they augmented transactions worth ₹265 crore from NRIs and this year the target is ₹350 crore. To tap into NRIs in Europe, the firm is planning to set up an official in Belgium or in The Netherlands, Mr. Singh said.