NPCI re-establishes connectivity with C-Edge Technologies

Published - August 02, 2024 08:14 am IST

An investigation by NPCI confirmed ransomware on C-Edge and the impacted systems were isolated to ”contain potential spread” said the organisation

Ashokamithran T.

National Payments Corporation of India.

The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) re-established the retail payment connections of banks that were using C-Edge systems on August 1 after the technology provider was hit by a ransomware attack, according to a statement from NPCI.

An investigation by NPCI confirmed ransomware on C-Edge and the impacted systems were isolated to ”contain potential spread” said the organisation. “Necessary security review and scans have been conducted by the auditor to ensure the rest of the infrastructure is clean” NCPI added.

NPCI had released a statement on July 31 saying that there were possible ransomware attack on C-Edge technologies and stopped retail payments of customers in affected banks. The impact was limited to just 200 co-operatives and regional rural banks.

