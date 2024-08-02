GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

NPCI re-establishes connectivity with C-Edge Technologies

An investigation by NPCI confirmed ransomware on C-Edge and the impacted systems were isolated to ”contain potential spread” said the organisation

Published - August 02, 2024 08:14 am IST

Ashokamithran T.
National Payments Corporation of India.

National Payments Corporation of India.

The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) re-established the retail payment connections of banks that were using C-Edge systems on August 1 after the technology provider was hit by a ransomware attack, according to a statement from NPCI.

An investigation by NPCI confirmed ransomware on C-Edge and the impacted systems were isolated to ”contain potential spread” said the organisation. “Necessary security review and scans have been conducted by the auditor to ensure the rest of the infrastructure is clean” NCPI added.

NPCI had released a statement on July 31 saying that there were possible ransomware attack on C-Edge technologies and stopped retail payments of customers in affected banks. The impact was limited to just 200 co-operatives and regional rural banks.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.