NPCI raises ₹81.64 cr. from 19 entities

The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has completed private placement of 4.63% of its equity shares worth ₹81.64 crore.

NPCI made an offer for private placement to 131 RBI-regulated entities, out of which 19 showed interest and were allotted shares. “With this we have also broad based our shareholding to include new categories like payments banks, small finance banks and payment system operators in addition to existing public sector, private sector, foreign, cooperative and regional rural banks,” said NPCI’s chief of finance Rupesh H. Acharya.

