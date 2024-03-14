ADVERTISEMENT

NPCI grants Paytm TPAP license for UPI

March 14, 2024 09:21 pm | Updated 09:21 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) on Thursday granted a license to One 97 Communications Ltd. (OCL), which operates as Paytm, to offer UPI transactions as a Third-Party Application Provider (TPAP) under multi-bank model.

Four banks -- Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, State Bank of India and Yes Bank -- will act as Payment System Provider (PSP) banks to OCL, NPCI said in a statement. 

Yes Bank will also act as merchant acquiring bank for existing and new UPI merchants for OCL, it clarified. “@Paytm” handle will be redirected to Yes Bank, it added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“This will enable existing users and merchants to continue to do UPI transactions and AutoPay mandates in a seamless and uninterrupted manner. OCL has been advised to complete migration for all existing handles and mandates, wherever required, to new PSP banks at the earliest,” NPCI said. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US