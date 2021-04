MUMBAI

01 April 2021 23:10 IST

The National Payments Corporation of India’s (NPCI) wholly owned subsidiary, NPCI Bharat BillPay Ltd. (NBBL), set up to offer recurring payment services to customers, has started operations. The brand’s services would include payment of electricity, telecom, DTH, gas, education fee, water and municipal tax

bills, among others.

