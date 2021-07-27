‘NPAs fell to ₹8.34 lakh cr. at March-end’

Non-performing assets (NPAs) or bad loans of banks have declined by ₹61,180 crore to ₹8.34 lakh crore at the end of March 31, 2021, as result of various steps taken by the government, Minister of State for Finance Bhagwat K. Karad said on Monday.

Scheduled commercial banks were carrying NPAs worth ₹8.96 lakh crore on their balance sheet at the end of March 2020. As a result of government’s strategy NPAs have since declined to ₹7,39,541 crore on March 31, 2019, ₹6,78,317 crore on March 31, 2020, and further to ₹6,16,616 crore as on March 31, 2021 (provisional data), he said.