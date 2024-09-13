ADVERTISEMENT

Now, export sops for couriered shipments

Published - September 13, 2024 08:14 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau

In a possible boost for e-commerce exports, the Government has extended export benefits for all goods sent overseas through the courier route, and plans to grant the same treatment for all e-commerce shipments sent through the postal route.

The Central Board of Indirect Taxes & Customs (CBIC) has notified amendments to the Courier Imports and Exports Regulations, 2010, making all exports made via courier eligible for RoDTEP (Remission of Duties and Taxes on Export Products), RoSCTL (Rebate of State and Central Levies and Taxes), and duty drawback benefits, effective immediately.

The decision was also conveyed to the Board of Trade chaired by Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, with officials stating that these benefits will be extended to postal route exports as well, creating a more equitable environment for e-Commerce exporters utilising the courier and postal mode.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US