Now, export sops for couriered shipments

Published - September 13, 2024 08:14 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau

In a possible boost for e-commerce exports, the Government has extended export benefits for all goods sent overseas through the courier route, and plans to grant the same treatment for all e-commerce shipments sent through the postal route.

The Central Board of Indirect Taxes & Customs (CBIC) has notified amendments to the Courier Imports and Exports Regulations, 2010, making all exports made via courier eligible for RoDTEP (Remission of Duties and Taxes on Export Products), RoSCTL (Rebate of State and Central Levies and Taxes), and duty drawback benefits, effective immediately.

The decision was also conveyed to the Board of Trade chaired by Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, with officials stating that these benefits will be extended to postal route exports as well, creating a more equitable environment for e-Commerce exporters utilising the courier and postal mode.

