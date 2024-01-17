GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Nova Agritech fixes IPO price band at ₹39-₹41 

January 17, 2024 09:08 pm | Updated 09:08 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

Agri-input manufacturer, Nova Agritech Ltd., which offers soil health management, crops nutrition and crop protection products, has fixed its Initial Public Offering’s (IPO’s) price band at ₹39-₹41 per equity share of face value ₹2 each.

The company’s IPO will open on Monday, January 22, 2024, and close on Wednesday, January 24, 2024.

Investors can bid for a minimum of 365 equity shares and in multiples of 365 shares thereafter.

The issue consists of a fresh issue of equity shares aggregating to ₹112 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to 77,58,620 equity shares by the selling shareholder Nutalapati Venkatasubbarao. The total issue size is estimated at ₹143.81 crore at the upper band.

Out of the net proceeds from the fresh issue, an amount of ₹14.20 crore will be utilised for investment in its subsidiary, Nova Agri Sciences Private Ltd for setting-up a new formulation plant, ₹10.49 crore for funding capital expenditure by the company, towards expansion of its existing formulation plant, ₹26.65 crore for funding its working capital requirement, ₹43.36 crore for investment in its subsidiary, Nova Agri Sciences Private Ltd for funding working capital requirements and the balance amount for general corporate purposes.

