‘Nov. first-half diesel demand dips by a fifth’

NEW DELHI

16 November 2021 22:28 IST

Diesel demand contracted by about a fifth in the first 15 days of November from the pre-COVID levels, after a festive season-led brief recovery last month, preliminary sales data of state-run refiners showed.

Gasoil consumption, which accounts for about two-fifths of the country’s fuel demand, typically rises during a month-long festival season that ended earlier this month. Consumption totalled 2.43 million tonnes between November 1 and 15, a decline of about 15.3% from last year and down 19.4% from the same period in 2019, the data showed.

