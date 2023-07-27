Notes with star (*) symbol are identical to any other legal banknote says RBI

July 27, 2023 09:44 pm | Updated 09:44 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI), following discussions on some social media platforms, has clarified that currency notes that come with the Star (*) symbol are identical to any other legal banknote.

“It is informed that the Star (*) symbol is inserted in the number panel of a banknote that is used as replacement for defectively printed banknotes in a packet of 100 pieces of serially numbered banknotes. A banknote with a Star (*) symbol is identical to any other legal banknote, except that in the number panel a Star (*) is added between the prefix and the serial number. The Star (*) symbol is an identifier that it is a replaced/ reprinted banknote.”

Fresh banknotes issued by the RBI till August 2006 were serially numbered. Each of these banknote bears a distinctive serial number along with a prefix consisting of numerals and letter/s. The banknotes are issued in packets containing 100 pieces.

The RBI adopted the “STAR series” numbering system for replacement of defectively printed banknote in a packet of 100 pieces of serially numbered banknotes.

