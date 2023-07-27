HamberMenu
Notes with star (*) symbol are identical to any other legal banknote says RBI

July 27, 2023 09:44 pm | Updated 09:44 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau
Mumbai: A customer gives Rs 2,000 rupee currency notes to the shopkeeper at a jewellery shop in Mumbai, Tuesday, May 23, 2023. The Reserve Bank of India has announced for withdrawal of Rs 2,000 currency notes from circulation, and existing notes in circulation can either be deposited in bank accounts or exchanged by September 30. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil) (PTI05_23_2023_000047B) | Photo Credit: KUNAL PATIL

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI), following discussions on some social media platforms, has clarified that currency notes that come with the Star (*) symbol are identical to any other legal banknote.

“It is informed that the Star (*) symbol is inserted in the number panel of a banknote that is used as replacement for defectively printed banknotes in a packet of 100 pieces of serially numbered banknotes. A banknote with a Star (*) symbol is identical to any other legal banknote, except that in the number panel a Star (*) is added between the prefix and the serial number. The Star (*) symbol is an identifier that it is a replaced/ reprinted banknote.”

Fresh banknotes issued by the RBI till August 2006 were serially numbered. Each of these banknote bears a distinctive serial number along with a prefix consisting of numerals and letter/s. The banknotes are issued in packets containing 100 pieces.

The RBI adopted the “STAR series” numbering system for replacement of defectively printed banknote in a packet of 100 pieces of serially numbered banknotes.

