Noted industrialist Keshub Mahindra passes away at 99

April 12, 2023 08:01 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - MUMBAI

Keshub Mahindra, chairman Emeritus of Mahindra Group, passed away peacefully on Wednesday morning in Mumbai, the Mahindra Group said in a statement. He was 99.

He is survived by his wife Sudha Mahindra, three daughters Uma, Leena and Yutchika, six grandchildren and three great grandchildren.

Born on October 9, 1923, in Shimla, he was an alumnus of the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, U.S. He joined Mahindra & Mahindra in 1947 and took on the role of Chairman in 1963. Under his stewardship, the company transformed from a steel trading company to a diversified federation of companies.

Anand Mahindra, Chairman, Mahindra Group who is late Mahindra’s nephew, said, “Mr Keshub Mahindra was and will always remain a source of inspiration for me and the entire Mahindra Group.”

“He was a man of principles and led from the front to preserve the legacy of our founders which has ensured that the organisation has remained rooted in ethics, values and good corporate governance. Mr. Keshub Mahindra was known for his astute business acumen that helped in transforming Mahindra into a diversified federation of companies. His compassion, and people-centric approach made him a global business icon, who was much loved and respected,” he said.

The late Mr. Mahindra had served as the non-executive chairman of Union Carbide India Ltd. at the time of Bhopal Gas tragedy in 1984. He was also on the boards of various other prominent companies.

Vinod Aggarwal, President, SIAM and MD & CEO, VECV said, “The Indian automobile industry has lost one of it’s pioneers Shri Keshub Mahindra, at the age of 99. His leadership in the early years of the journey of the Indian auto industry had led to India being recognised as an important player globally and also helped in India becoming a manufacturing hub for the automobile sector.”

“He was the President of SIAM during the year 1964. SIAM and the Indian automobile industry condoles the passing away of a true visionary and pray for the departed soul to rest in peace,” he added.