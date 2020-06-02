Business

Not just India, 21 nations faced ratings action: SBI report

‘Not surprising as emerging markets are always susceptible to downgrades’

India is not the only nation that has been downgraded, 21 other emerging market and developing economies have also faced some ratings action, a report by the State Bank of India said.

On Monday, ratings agency Moody’s downgraded the country’s sovereign rating from Baa2 to Baa3, which is one notch above junk grade, citing deteriorating fiscal position and stress in the financial system, apart from lack of economic reforms.

“However, India has not been alone to witness rating downgrade. So far, around 21 emerging and developing countries have registered either a rating and/ or outlook downgrade by the agency,” the SBI report said.

The report by Group Chief Economic Adviser of SBI Soumya Kanti Ghosh said the ratings action did not come as a total surprise as emerging markets were always more susceptible to rating downgrades compared to developed economies in times of stress even if some of them had very low debt to GDP ratio.

“Pertinently, among all the different criteria used by credit rating agencies, perhaps growth considerations always take centre stage, and if historical trends are to be believed, even takes primacy over fiscal sustainability. There are instances where fiscal situation has deteriorated but the rating has been indeed upgraded,” the report said, adding that the rating action was not a reflection on the ability of the government to service its debt obligations.

The report also said the downgrade was unlikely to result in any immediate repercussions on exchange rates and bond spreads on offshore bonds.

The domestic equity indices ended in green on Tuesday while the rupee also strengthened against the dollar.

“It seems that the downgrade was not completely unexpected. This is clearly visible in the data that market is not yet impacted by the rating downgrade. BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty rose and even rupee appreciated against the U.S. dollar,” the report said.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 2, 2020 11:12:02 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/not-just-india-21-nations-faced-ratings-action-sbi-report/article31734194.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY