GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Norway to raise wealth fund spending to $43 bn. in 2025

Published - October 07, 2024 04:04 pm IST - OSLO

Reuters

Norway's minority government said on Monday it plans to raise spending in 2025 from the country's $1.8 trillion sovereign wealth fund to pay for public expenses, with elections for parliament due in September of next year.

The government of Labour and the Centre Party proposed withdrawing 460.1 billion Norwegian crowns ($43.1 billion) from the fund in 2025, up from a revised 416.5 billion in 2024, and must now negotiate with the Socialist Left to pass the budget.

Gross domestic product for the non-oil economy is now expected to grow by 0.7% this year, down from 0.9% growth seen in May, rising to 2.3% expansion in 2025 and 2.1% in 2026, the finance ministry predicted.

"The backdrop for the budget is an economy with prospects for stronger growth and continued low unemployment," the government said in a statement.

Core inflation for 2025 was seen at 3.2%, declining to 2.7% in 2026.

The structural non-oil deficit for 2025, a key measure of how much money the government will spend from the wealth fund, was set to 2.5% of the fund's expected value at the end of 2024, the finance ministry said.

Published - October 07, 2024 04:04 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.