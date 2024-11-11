ADVERTISEMENT

Norton Motorcycles announces top level changes

Published - November 11, 2024 10:19 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Nevijo Mance will join as Executive Director of Norton Motorcycles and will oversee all upstream business operations.

U.K.-based Norton Motorcycles and part of TVS Motor, announced that Robert Hentschel will step back from his role as Chief Executive Officer with immediate effective and will transition to a non-executive director role within the company.

To support Norton’s continued growth, Nevijo Mance will join as Executive Director, overseeing all upstream business operations. In this role, Mr. Mance will lead product design, development and engineering, manufacturing, procurement, quality control, and supply chain management, the company said in a statement.

Richard Arnold, who was appointed as Executive Director in June 2024, will manage downstream business operations, including marketing, brand management, sales, distribution, customer relationship management, after-sales service, product management, and public relations.

His role will centre on enhancing customer experience, expanding Norton’s market reach, and strengthening the brand’s presence across global markets.

With this refined leadership structure, Norton Motorcycles is well-positioned to continue its journey toward becoming a leading global brand in premium motorcycles, the statement said.

