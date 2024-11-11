 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Norton Motorcycles announces top level changes

Published - November 11, 2024 10:19 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Nevijo Mance will join as Executive Director of Norton Motorcycles and will oversee all upstream business operations.

Nevijo Mance will join as Executive Director of Norton Motorcycles and will oversee all upstream business operations.

U.K.-based Norton Motorcycles and part of TVS Motor, announced that Robert Hentschel will step back from his role as Chief Executive Officer with immediate effective and will transition to a non-executive director role within the company.

To support Norton’s continued growth, Nevijo Mance will join as Executive Director, overseeing all upstream business operations. In this role, Mr. Mance will lead product design, development and engineering, manufacturing, procurement, quality control, and supply chain management, the company said in a statement.

Richard Arnold, who was appointed as Executive Director in June 2024, will manage downstream business operations, including marketing, brand management, sales, distribution, customer relationship management, after-sales service, product management, and public relations.

His role will centre on enhancing customer experience, expanding Norton’s market reach, and strengthening the brand’s presence across global markets.

With this refined leadership structure, Norton Motorcycles is well-positioned to continue its journey toward becoming a leading global brand in premium motorcycles, the statement said.

Published - November 11, 2024 10:19 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.