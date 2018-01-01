Norms for rectifying GST returns relaxed

The Finance Ministry has permitted businesses to rectify mistakes in their monthly returns — GSTR-3B — and adjust tax liability, a move that will help them file correct returns without fear of penalty.

This relaxation will give an opportunity to businesses to claim tax credit correctly by rectifying the mistakes made initially while computing GST liability.

Businesses have been finding it difficult to assess tax liability correctly after India moved to the Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime with effect from July 1.

Industry bodies have been demanding relaxation of norms and easier compliance provisions to help businesses adapt to the new system of filing tax returns online.

The CBEC, in a recent communication to field officers, has said “as return in Form GSTR-3B does not contain provisions for reporting of differential figures for past month(s), the said figures may be reported on net basis along with the values for current month itself in appropriate tables...”.