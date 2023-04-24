ADVERTISEMENT

Non-tech sectors will continue to hire in H1 FY24, says NLB Services

April 24, 2023 09:20 pm | Updated 09:22 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Despite an unofficial freeze in tech hiring, non-tech sectors are expected to continue to hire for technology-focused roles requiring niche skill sets in the first half of FY24, forecast NLB Services, a workforce solution provider based in Atlanta.

Consulting majors including PwC, KPMG, Deloitte and EY too have major plans to ramp up hiring for tech roles and leverage the local talent pool in India.

“The skill domains which are experiencing major demand from non-tech industries range across Big Data, 5G, AI/ML, Cybersecurity, UI/UX, DevOps, and Cloud, to name a few. Additionally, corporates are expected to increase their upskilling budget by 12-15% this FY,” said Sachin Alug, CEO, NLB Services.

Tourism, banking, hospitality, healthcare, real estate, manufacturing, retail, automotive are some of the industries that would still be hiring in H1. Telecom segment was growing constantly with the onset of 5G services in the country, and telcos have been hiring skilled professionals who can design and implement the 5G framework towards a speedy 5G rollout, according to NLB Services.

“We expect an increase of 25-30% in the demand for tech talent in the telecommunication industry during the current year compared to figures seen in the previous year,’‘ Mr. Alug added. However, the IT sector may continue to witness soft demand for projects due to the ongoing macro-economic scenario and this is expected to further have an impact on the overall headcount by 20-25% in H1FY24, according to job outlook information shared by NLB Services.

