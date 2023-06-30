Non-residents’ claims fell, residents overseas financial assets rose in Q4: RBI

June 30, 2023 08:19 pm | Updated 08:19 pm IST - MUMBAI

The net claims of non-residents on India declined by $5.7 billion during Q4 FY23 and stood at $367.8 billion in March 2023 as per India’s International Investment Position (IIP) data released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday.

As per the data, Indian residents’ overseas financial assets increased by $27.1 billion during the quarter, which was higher than the rise in foreign-owned assets in India ($ 21.4 billion), and led to the decline in net claims of non-residents.

Reserve assets increased for the second successive quarter and accounted for 64.1% of India’s international financial assets in March 2023. The rise in foreign liabilities during the quarter was led by the increase in direct investment, loans as well as currency and deposits, the RBI said.

Debt and non-debt liabilities continued to account for almost equal share in total external liabilities. The ratio of India’s international assets to international liabilities increased to 71.1% in March 2023, from 70.1% a quarter ago, it said.

India’s external liabilities and assets both declined during 2022-23; a higher decline in the latter, however, led to a rise in net claims of non-residents.

Total overseas financial assets of residents declined during the year as the reduction in reserve assets, and currency and deposits exceeded the increase in overseas direct investment and trade credit.

Portfolio investment outflows (net) was the primary driver of the fall in foreign liabilities during the year. Variation in the exchange rate of rupee vis-a-vis other currencies impacted the change in liabilities, when valued in U.S. dollar terms, the central bank said.

The share of debt liabilities in total external liabilities increased to 50.2% in March 2023 from 49.1% a year earlier.

As a ratio to GDP (at current market prices), India’s reserve assets, residents’ overseas financial assets as well as claims of non-residents on India declined during 2022-23.

The ratio of net claims of non-residents on India to GDP stood at (-) 11.2% in March 2023 as compared with (-) 11.7% a year ago and (-) 13.2% two years ago.

