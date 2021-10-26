‘Non-power sectors seek coal supply’

NEW DELHI

26 October 2021 03:46 IST

The Coal Consumers’ Association of India has urged the government to resume at least some amount of coal supply to the non-power sector.

Non-power sector consumers, including captive power plants, aluminium, steel, cement and sponge iron had long been facing an acute shortage of coal as supply via rail mode had been halted from most of the subsidiaries of Coal India Ltd., the association said in a letter to Coal Secretary A.K. Jain.

“The Ministry is requested to look into the matter empathetically as resumption of at least some amount of coal supply to the non-power sector would be pivotal for the sustenance of the industries at present,” it added.

