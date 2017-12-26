Business

‘Non-compliance to be ‘very costly’ for firms’

reprimanded by a giant hand against a gray background

reprimanded by a giant hand against a gray background   | Photo Credit: PeopleImages

Govt. cautions on companies’ misuse

Sending out a strong message to corporates, the government has said that non-compliance will be “very costly” and strong deterrents will be there to curb the dangerous adventure of using companies for wrongful purposes.

Continuing the clampdown on illicit fund flows, the Ministry of Corporate Affairs has already struck off more than 2.24 lakh companies that have not been doing business for long and disqualified more than three lakh directors associated with such entities.

Against this backdrop, Corporate Affairs Secretary Injeti Srinivas said things are being simplified for legitimate businesses while checks are being strengthened against illegal business activities.

“It should be very easy to be compliant and very costly to be non-compliant. We want this... There should be a strong deterrent against illegal business. People using the company for wrong purposes, that should be a very dangerous adventure,” he told in an interview.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Apr 15, 2020 7:56:07 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/non-compliance-to-be-very-costly-for-firms/article22282284.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY