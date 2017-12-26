‘Non-compliance to be ‘very costly’ for firms’

Sending out a strong message to corporates, the government has said that non-compliance will be “very costly” and strong deterrents will be there to curb the dangerous adventure of using companies for wrongful purposes.

Continuing the clampdown on illicit fund flows, the Ministry of Corporate Affairs has already struck off more than 2.24 lakh companies that have not been doing business for long and disqualified more than three lakh directors associated with such entities.

Against this backdrop, Corporate Affairs Secretary Injeti Srinivas said things are being simplified for legitimate businesses while checks are being strengthened against illegal business activities.

“It should be very easy to be compliant and very costly to be non-compliant. We want this... There should be a strong deterrent against illegal business. People using the company for wrong purposes, that should be a very dangerous adventure,” he told in an interview.