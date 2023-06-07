Nominations open for The Hindu BusinessLine Changemaker Awards 2023

June 07, 2023 09:50 pm | Updated 09:50 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu BusinessLine Changemaker Awards 2023 is open for nominations. This is the time to celebrate the unsung heroes amongst us; those have deeply influenced change in society through their actions and deeds, communities, mindsets or in physical spaces to make the world a better place to live in.

Most among us prefer the status quo while some seek change without wanting to contribute to it. Only a few actually do something to bring about the change. These are the people who need to be supported and celebrated. If you, the reader, know of such people who have wrought change in your community, please support them by nominating them for the BL Changemaker Awards 2023. They need to be felicitated for their pathbreaking efforts to positively impact the world.

Four editions of the awards have been held since 2018, the year The Hindu BusinessLine stepped into its 25th year of publishing. then. The 2021 edition could not be held due to the pandemic.

Five categories

The work on the 2023 edition of the Changemaker Awards has begun. The nomination window is open till July 11 for the public to nominate changemakers. Nomination can be made across five categories of awards — Changemaker: Social Transformation; Changemaker: Digital Transformation; Changemaker: Financial Transformation; Young Changemaker and Iconic Changemaker. One flagship award goes to the ‘Changemaker of the Year’ that is awarded to a person or an organisation that has ushered in far-reaching change.

Last year, bioscientist Ramesh Raliya won the Changemaker award for social transformation with his work on nano urea in liquid form. DeHaat won the award in the area of digital transformation; Zeroda for financial transformation; while Akash Singh and Prachi Sevagaokar were the Young Changemakers. Cricketer Mithali Raj won the Iconic Changemaker award while the Changemaker of the year award went to Suchitra and Krishna Ella of Bharat Biotech. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had presented the awards.

Once the nomination window closes, the applications will be screened and evaluated by BusinessLine along with our knowledge partners (Deloitte and Ashoka). The shortlisted nominees will be validated by our validation partner (Niiti Consulting) before the list is sent to an independent jury to pick the winners in each category. The Changemakers section on BusinessLine website has details of past winners and more information about the awards, the qualification criteria, details about various categories and past winners.

Raghuvir Srinivasan, Editor, BusinessLine, said, “The Changemaker Awards embody the spirit of BusinessLine. These awards can be a powerful inspiration and recognition for those whose work has positively impacted communities across the spectrum.”

If you know of a Changemaker who needs to be celebrated, now is the time to send in your nominations. Please click this link to nominate https://bit.ly/43hCIKC