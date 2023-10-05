Nokia opens 6G Lab in Bengaluru

October 05, 2023 09:13 pm | Updated 09:14 pm IST - Bengaluru

Nokia on Thursday opened a 6G Lab at its Global R&D centre in Bengaluru.

Claimed to be the first of its kind, the lab is expected to accelerate the development of fundamental technologies and innovative use cases underpinned by 6G technology that will address the future needs of both industry and society, the company said in a statememt. The lab, which will focus research areas around foundational 6G technologies like Network as a Sensor, and Network Exposure and Automation, will function as a platform for collaboration for industry stakeholders and facilitate the testing of innovative solutions while establishing their potential for commercialisation.

“Interesting use cases coming out of this lab will be related to transportation safety, health care and education,” said Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, who virtually inaugurated the facility.