Nokia Chennai plant crosses 7 million units in production milestone

October 12, 2023 07:36 pm | Updated 07:36 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
The Chennai factory operates with wind and solar energy, contributing up to 81% of green energy consumption. It is aims to be 100% by 2025, Nokia said.

The Chennai factory operates with wind and solar energy, contributing up to 81% of green energy consumption. It is aims to be 100% by 2025, Nokia said.

Nokia on Thursday announced its Chennai factory, one of the company’s largest globally, had crossed a significant production milestone by reaching seven million telecom units, including that of 4G/5G equipment.

The Chennai factory completed 15 years of operation this year and is playing a key role in boosting telecom equipment manufacturing in the country, the company said in a statement.

This factory manufactures 5G New Radio (5G NR), 5G massive MIMO products, 4G/LTE radios as well as Fibre Broadband equipment among others. About 50% of the production is exported. Further, it has progressively increased the localisation of components by up to two times compared with the previous year in 5G equipment manufacturing, it said.

“From being the first to manufacture 5G NR in India to now producing 5G massive MIMO products and transport network elements, we have come a long way,” said Teemu Toiviainen, Head of Global Manufacturing & EMS Management.

“We at Nokia strongly believe in sustainability. This factory operates with wind and solar energy, contributing up to 81% of green energy consumption until most recently; targeting to be 100% by 2025,” he added.

