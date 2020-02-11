NoBroker acquires Society Connect

Real estate portal NoBroker has acquired Society Connect in an all-cash deal for an unspecified amount. With the acquisition, NoBroker aims to further strengthen its hold on the visitor and community management space where it already has presence with its app NoBrokerHood.

The announcement comes two months after NoBroker launched its services in Delhi NCR. Society Connect, a technology mapped platform for society management, is a leader in the Delhi-NCR and adjoining regions with over 500 societies that are using its platform to facilitate easy living.

NoBroker intends to hire all of Society Connect’s employees to combine efficiencies of their ERP system along with NoBroker’s own visitor and community management app, NoBrokerHood.

NoBrokerHood was launched in 2019 and is currently deployed by 1000 societies across Bengaluru, Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, Chennai, and Delhi-NCR.

Akhil Gupta, co-founder and chief technology officer of NoBroker.com said, “Our focus has been to provide end-to-end solution for all aspects of community management and simplify apartment living. Society Connect’s accounting and payment solutions are unparalleled and will strengthen NoBrokerHood’s suite of services.”

“NoBrokerHood will become a single software for a host of services such as accounting, facility management, security, maintenance requests, communication and visitor management requests that enhance society living experience,” he said.