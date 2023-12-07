HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

No spectacular announcements on Feb. 1, 2024: FM

December 07, 2023 10:42 pm | Updated 10:42 pm IST - NEW DELHI 

The Hindu Bureau
‘Because we are in election mode and the elections happen during the coming summer. So, the Budget that the government presents would just be to meet with the expenditure of the government till a new government comes to play,” said Nirmala Sitharaman.

‘Because we are in election mode and the elections happen during the coming summer. So, the Budget that the government presents would just be to meet with the expenditure of the government till a new government comes to play,” said Nirmala Sitharaman. | Photo Credit: -

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday sought to moderate industry expectations from the upcoming Budget for 2024-25, by underlining that she will only announce a ‘vote on account’ interim Budget on February 1 next year. 

“Because we are in election mode and the elections happen during the coming summer. So the Budget that the government presents would just be to meet with the expenditure of the government till a new government comes to play… so no spectacular announcements are made that time,” Ms. Sitharaman said at the CII Global Economic Policy Summit. 

“You may have to wait till after the new government comes in and the next full Budget will July 2024. So things have to wait till then,” the Minister said, in response to a query from a Singapore-based investor on what to expect from the next Budget.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.