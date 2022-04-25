No specific proposals finalised to restructure GST rates: FinMin

The Finance Ministry said on Monday that no specific proposals have been finalised yet to restructure rates levied under the Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime.

“No feedback from States has been sought on the GST rates for any specific items or specific proposals to restructure the rates,” the ministry said in a statement, noting that a group of ministers set up by the GST Council to suggest rationalisation of tax rates was still deliberating the way forward.

“The views of the States were sought generally on the Terms of References (ToRs) of the GoM soon after it was set up in September, 2021. A report of the Group is yet to be submitted to the Council for consideration,” it said.