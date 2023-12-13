GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘No proposal for special sops to EV players like Tesla’

December 13, 2023 08:00 pm | Updated 08:00 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
Representational photo

Representational photo | Photo Credit: REUTERS

 

The government on Wednesday said it has no plans to exempt firms like Tesla and other global car producers from value addition norms or offer them lower import duties for bringing electric vehicles into the country.

In response to a query on the issue which noted that domestic players are not pleased with the proposed concessions, Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Som Parkash said: “Presently, there is no proposal either to provide exemption from local value addition cost or to provide subsidy on import duty on import of electric vehicle in India.” 

