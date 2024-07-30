ADVERTISEMENT

No plans to review curbs on Chinese FDI: Goyal

Published - July 30, 2024 08:16 pm IST - NEW DELHI

‘Suggestions to reconsider the restrictions made by the authors of the Economic Survey are not binding’

The Hindu Bureau

Mr. Goyal also said the government will consider the European Union’s (EU) suggestion that instead of Indian exporters paying the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) levies to the EU, India could levy such taxes domestically. | Photo Credit: ANI

There is no plan to review the curbs placed on Chinese investments in India through the FDI route, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal stressed, noting suggestions to reconsider the restrictions made by the authors of the Economic Survey are not binding. “Regarding the Chief Economic Adviser’s report, it is always a report that gives out new ideas and reflects their thinking… It is not at all binding on the government. And, there is no thinking or rethinking on supporting Chinese investments in the country,” Mr. Goyal said at a press conference on Tuesday morning. Mr. Goyal also said the government will consider the European Union’s (EU) suggestion that instead of Indian exporters paying the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) levies to the EU, India could levy such taxes domestically. “We are in dialogue with the EU… My own thinking is CBAM will hurt the EU very badly — their infrastructure, their cost of living, their consumer products — all will become expensive, and their economy will face further distress. But, they are very keen to pursue it and have offered that India could, instead of paying CBAM taxes to the EU, devise its own mechanism,” he said, adding a decision will be taken based on “whatever is good for the Indian industry and the people of India”.  

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US