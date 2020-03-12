No plan for any telco package, Centre tells Parliament

NEW DELHI

12 March 2020 22:19 IST

Revised AGR demand notices to be sent after reassessment

The government is currently not considering any proposal for a relief package for the telecom industry that is reeling under severe financial stress, Parliament was informed on Thursday.

Asked whether the government was considering working on a relief package for telecom service providers and if a committee of secretaries had been constituted for the same, Minister of State for Communications Sanjay Dhotre, in a written reply to Rajya Sabha, said, “No such proposal is under consideration by the government.”

Replying to a separate question on the adjusted gross revenue-related dues, the Minister said the Telecom Department would issue revised demand notices to the telcos following a reassessment exercise on the basis of documents submitted by them in support of their self-assessed dues.

Advertising

Advertising

“The telecom service providers have been directed to make payments on the basis of self assessment and submit requisite documents for compliance. Following this, DoT will carry out reassessments on the basis of documents submitted by the telecom service providers in accordance with the licence agreement and issue revised demand notices,” the Minister said.

He added that the AGR case was sub-judice and in 2016 it was submitted in the Supreme Court that DoT would keep raising the demand but not insist on payments till the final judgment by the court.

“After the judgment dated 24.10.2019, the dues are crystalised and the TSPs have made some payments... The DoT has also directed the TSPs to make remaining payments vide letters dated 13.11.2019, 20.01.2020, 14.02.2020 and 04.03.2020,” he said.