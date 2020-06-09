No more long-term bundled cover for new cars, two-wheelers

HYDERABAD

09 June 2020 22:19 IST

IRDAI to withdraw such packages of TP, OD effective Aug. 1

Insurance regulator IRDAI has decided to withdraw the long term package, comprising Motor Third Party (TP) and Own Damage (OD) covers, for new cars and two-wheelers with effect from August 1.

This follows multiple concerns related to the implementation, since the introduction in September 2018, including the “possibility of forced selling due to financial interest or being linked to loans,” an IRDAI circular to general insurers dealing in motor insurance said.

Under the long-term packages, insurers offer the mandatory TP and the optional OD cover as a bundle, for three years in the case of new cars and for five years in the case of new two-wheelers.

Elaborating on the decision to withdraw, approval for such products, IRDAI Member (Non Life) T.L. Alamelu said distribution of such package policies had challenges due to affordability factors for a large section of owners of vehicles.

In the event of deficiency in services, policyholders would be saddled with a long-term product with no flexibility to change options. Since the ‘no-claim bonus’ structure is not uniform among insurers, it could lend itself to confusion and dissatisfaction among the policyholders. Also, actuarial pricing has been a challenge for insurers for long term OD cover.

The introduction of the long-term package cover came in the wake of a Supreme Court directive to the insurers concerned to offer, with effect from September 1, 2018, only three-year TP polices for new cars and for five years in the case of new two wheelers.

The direction of the apex court resulted in IRDAI permitting the insurers to offer long-term packages offering both TP and OD cover for three years, or five years, as the case may be. The other option it gave the insurers was to offer a bundled cover with a three-year or a five-year term (as applicable) for the third party component and one year for the own damage.

Effective September 1, 2019, it also permitted the insurers to make available standalone annual OD covers for both new and old vehicles.