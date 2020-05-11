No increase in lease rental for SEZs

The Union Ministry of Commerce and Industry has directed that there shall be no increase in lease rentals for Special Economic Zone units for FY2020-21, on account of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Payment of lease rent for the first quarter is to be deferred up to July 31, 2020 for all SEZ units and the deferment may not invite any interest thereof, it said in a circular.

The Development Commissioners of SEZs are requested to advise developers of State government and private SEZs to consider similar relief measures in their zones, it added.

According to data presented in Parliament in July 2019, there are a total of 232 operational SEZ units across the country, with Tamil Nadu topping with 40 units.