No increase in lease rental for SEZs

The Union Ministry of Commerce and Industry has directed that there shall be no increase in lease rentals for Special Economic Zone units for FY2020-21, on account of the COVID-19 outbreak.
Payment of lease rent for the first quarter is to be deferred up to July 31, 2020 for all SEZ units and the deferment may not invite any interest thereof, it said in a circular.
The Development Commissioners of SEZs are requested to advise developers of State government and private SEZs to consider similar relief measures in their zones, it added.
According to data presented in Parliament in July 2019, there are a total of 232 operational SEZ units across the country, with Tamil Nadu topping with 40 units.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.