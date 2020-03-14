No immediate impact from virus, says Nasscom

Bengaluru

14 March 2020 21:44 IST

DoT relaxes rules for work-from-home

Nasscom, the representative entity for the technology services industry, clarified there was “no immediate business impact” from the spread of COVID-19 across the world.

“Based on discussions with our members, we do not see any immediate business impact; however, we are following developments around this issue closely. The industry has a large footprint of on-shore / offshore centres and client requirements can be met through such centres, if required. The industry has also put in place business continuity plans and has internal taskforces to monitor the situation continuously,” said Nasscom. It added that it was fully committed to deploying necessary precautions to deal with the situation arising from the spread of the virus..

In accordance with Nasscom recommendations, the Department of Telecom and Ministry of Telecommuncation have decided to grant a slew of relaxations around work-from-home (WFH) options up to March 30, 2020.

”The industry is also putting in place contingency measures and leveraging technology to ensure business continuity for customers and employees,'' said Nasscom.