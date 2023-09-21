No immediate areas of concern over India-Canada row: Nasscom

September 21, 2023 09:27 pm | Updated 09:43 pm IST - Bengaluru

Technology industry apex body Nasscom on Thursday said it was in close contact with its members in Canada in connection with the diplomatic row and there were no immediate areas of concern.

Amid the diplomatic row between India and Canada, the former suspended visa services for Canadian nationals till further notice with effect from September 21.

“We are in close touch with our members in Canada and as per their feedback, there are no immediate areas of concern,” Nasscom told The Hindu on Thursday in response to a query.

Since this was an evolving situation, Nasscom would continue to engage with stakeholders to track any potential areas of impact that may need support, the apex body said further.

According to an industry source, Nasscom is in continuous talks with member companies to understand any possible impact, including business impact of the current diplomatic tension existing between both the countries, and may come out with a detailed statement, if required, at a later point of time.

Most Nasscom member companies, especially lead tech players including Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys, Wipro, HCLTech, TechMahindra and L&T Technologies, have significant direct presence in Canada – the country being a nearshore destination to the U.S, which is India’s predominant IT market.

In addition, Canada’s domestic sector itself it an important technology market for Indian tech services and digital transformation providers. It may be recalled that post pandemic, most Indian lead tech players significantly expanded their Canadian presence by setting up R&D and innovation centres and also increased their people base in many Canadian cities, including Toronto, Vancouver, Quebec City, Ottawa and Calgary.

Commenting on a possible impact of the India-Canada diplomatic tension on the economic and entrepreneurial fronts, Anirudh A. Damani, Managing Partner, Artha Venture Fund, said Indian start-ups previously saw Canada as an attractive bridge into North America.

“However, given the present circumstances and perceived tacit support for extremist elements, alternative locations like Gift City, Dubai, or even Delaware seem more promising. These hubs offer a sense of security and policy stability that businesses crave for,” Mr. Damani added.

