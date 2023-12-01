ADVERTISEMENT

NMDC’s Nov. output rises 6%, sales jump 24%  

December 01, 2023 08:41 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

India’s largest iron ore producer NMDC reported November production increased 6% year on year to 3.83 million tonne and sales by more than 24% to 3.79 MT.

Production at 27.31 MT in the first eight months of the fiscal was an increase of 17.11%, while sales at 27.78 MT was 23.55% more. “This is the company’s highest ever cumulative production and sales up to November and a stellar growth year,” NMDC said on Friday.

“We are targeting not only a volume shift, but preparing for a paradigm shift in how we conduct business to go from owning 1/6th to more than a quarter of the domestic market share by 2030,” CMD (additional charge) Amitava Mukherjee said. He said the company’s performance month after month signalled a future where it stood at the forefront of transformation in the mining sector.

